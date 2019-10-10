Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother’s alleged shooting murder in March next year.
The daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother’s alleged shooting murder in March next year.
Crime

Daughter to be tried for mum’s fatal shooting

by Pete Martinelli
10th Oct 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE daughter of Cooktown woman Lesley Blackwell is expected to stand trial for her mother's alleged shooting murder in March next year.

Maree Anne Blackwell, then 46, allegedly shot her elderly mother, 71, in the head at a rural property part way between Cooktown and Hope Vale in 2017.

Acting for the crown, Patrick Nevard told Cairns Supreme Court that important police witnesses would be available to give evidence at trial in March 2020.

Ms Blackwell was arrested at 4.30pm on February 17, 2017, after a tense five-hour standoff with police.
The Special Emergency Response Team had been called in to assist officers at the scene.

Ms Blackwell remains in custody and her trial has been listed for the Cairns Supreme Court sittings of March 23.

More Stories

cooktown court crime editors picks murder

Top Stories

    PICS, VIDEO: Police investigate cause of van fire

    premium_icon PICS, VIDEO: Police investigate cause of van fire

    News SERGEANT Tim Lowth said a man had lost his possessions and his car after it was engulfed by flames.

    LEAKED EMAIL: Bundy Hospital top doc message to staff

    premium_icon LEAKED EMAIL: Bundy Hospital top doc message to staff

    News 'Don't give up on the health dream': Top doctor

    Paradise concern was raised 13 years ago

    premium_icon Paradise concern was raised 13 years ago

    News THE father of a former Burnett MP said concerns about Paradise Dam’s construction...

    Why farmers are losing drought support

    premium_icon Why farmers are losing drought support

    Rural Farming groups have called for the cap to be lifted “with urgency”