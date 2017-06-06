Daughter stole and hocked mum's laptop

IT WAS Valentine's Day and Jessica Foord needed cash for food so she stole her mum's laptop and pawned it for $80.

Foord pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to stealing and committing fraud.

The court was told Foord, 22, a single mum, was caring for two children who were hungry and she was stressed.

"She took the quick option” her lawyer said.

Foord was fined $400 and ordered to pay $80 compensation to the pawnshop after police took back her mum's computer. A conviction was not recorded.