Group linked to $40m fail offering financial advice

The MacVicar family’s former home at Palm Meadows Drive, Carrara.

THE daughter of one of three directors charged over the $40 million collapse of financial giant Members Alliance is operating a financial advice company.

Malia Meacham, daughter of Colin MacVicar, is sole director and shareholder of Zenon Group, which was started by her father at Robina in 2015.

Mr MacVicar, 64, was charged in March with dishonestly causing a financial detriment to persons investing in properties.

Company records show he started Zenon Group before the collapse of Members Alliance, which police allege swindled millions from at least 40 people.

A screenshot from the website of Zenon Group, which was founded by Members Alliance director Colin MacVicar, and is now directed by his daughter Malia Meacham. Photo: Supplied

Zenon's website and social media pages say it offers "solutions" for cash and debt management, as well as for superannuation and self-managed superannuation funds.

ASIC has no record of the company holding an Australian Financial Services Licence or of it being authorised to work under another entity's licence, which would be required if the company was providing financial product advice to clients, dealing in financial products or making a market for financial products.

It is unclear whether Zenon is providing these types of services.

Ms Meacham registered the Zenon Group website, however registry records list Mr MacVicar as the tech contact for the site.

The Bulletin has contacted both for comment.

Last week, Ms Meacham changed the company's registered address from the family's luxury Carrara home, which was sold for $1.205 million last month, to a Worongary address.

Her mother Jennifer MacVicar had put the Palm Meadows Dr house on the market "for urgent sale" a week after Colin MacVicar was charged.

Property records show Ms MacVicar purchased the property for $1.405 million in 2010.

The couple's son Trent MacVicar, 40, is also a previous director of Zenon Group, and a former director of a number of Members Alliance companies.

Colin MacVicar and fellow director Richard Marlborough and David Domingo operated an investment scheme which allegedly involved cold calling people across Australia and selling them home and land packages as investments.

Mr Marlborough, 52, was also charged with dishonestly inducing victims to deliver money into accounts he controlled.

The probe did not prevent the Marlborough family - whose friends have included Channel Seven personalities Luke Jacobz and Tim Campbell, as well as his husband Anthony Callea - from enjoying the star-studded Commonwealth Games in April.

None of the wives or family members of the three accused men have been charged with any offence. ASIC declined to comment on its investigations.