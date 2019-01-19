Dates locked in for new NDRL season

South Kolan's Simione Butulovo in last year's grand final. The side won't have to wait too long before being back in action .

South Kolan's Simione Butulovo in last year's grand final. The side won't have to wait too long before being back in action . Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Regardless of whether there are four or five teams in the NDRL this season, the start of the season will officially start on one date.

The NDRL will start on March 31, one day after the Bundaberg Rugby League with the grand final to be held in August.

The decider date has yet to be finalised with the competition waiting on what happens to Agnes Water.

The NDRL currently has four sides entered with the Marlins potentially making it five if they can sort themselves out.

Agnes Water had a meeting last Saturday, which was positive according to NDRL chairman Neil Redfern.

"They've now formulated a committee, so we're hopeful of them taking to the field,” he said.

"They've stepped up really well over the past few days.

"We're going to give them a bit more time to make sure they are all good.”

The club is now having a sign-on day this Sunday at 3pm at Marlin Park, which doubles as the women's league tag sign up day as well.

Redfern said the NDRL has a four team and a five team draw ready to go depending on whether the Marlins play or not.

The four team draw will see all teams play each other three times over 12 rounds before finals with the decider on August 4.

A five team draw will see all teams play each other three times as well but be held over 15 rounds with byes.

The decider would be held on August 25 if that was the case.

The Marlins playing future should be finalised before the next NDRL meeting on February 18.