Dates for 2019 council meetings

ONE way for residents to participate in municipal affairs is by attending Bundaberg Regional Council meetings.

Meetings of the council form an integral part of the planning, policy and decision making process, and they are open to the public.

The meeting dates for this year have now been released.

The briefing meetings are held once a month, generally on a Wednesday at 9am and the ordinary meetings are normally the following Tuesday at 10am. There will be one meeting at Childers in May and a meeting at Gin Gin in August.

The briefing meeting dates are as follows: January 23, February 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 20, July 17, August 14, September 18, October 16, November 13 and December 11.

Ordinary meetings will be held on January 29, February 26, March 26, April 23, May 21, June 25, July 17, August 20, September 24, October 22, November 19 and December 17.

Meetings are held in the council chambers, 190 Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Details of the council meetings, minutes and agendas can be obtained from the council's customer service centre.

If the council decides to change a scheduled meeting date or venue, an amended date/venue will appear online at www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au.