Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSBE CEO Ali Davenport talks with New Acland Coal Mine general manager Dave O'Dwyer about the future of the mine.
TSBE CEO Ali Davenport talks with New Acland Coal Mine general manager Dave O'Dwyer about the future of the mine. Matthew Newton
News

Date set for High Court application in Acland mine battle

Matthew Newton
by
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DATE has been set for what could be the final chapter in the long-running legal battle between the Oakey Coal Action Alliance and New Acland Coal Mine.

The OCAA will make its application for special leave to appeal to the High Court on June 5.

Mine owner New Hope Group has been chasing approvals for its New Acland Coal Mine Stage 3 expansion for more than 12 years.

In recent times, the project has been tied up in a series of legal battles with the OCAA.

OCAA's application for special leave relates to the September 2019 Queensland Court of Appeal decision, which dismissed both grounds of the alliance's appeal and found a historic Land Court decision over the mine was affected by apprehended bias.

If the application is dismissed, it would clear the way for a State Government decision on the project's outstanding approvals.

OCAA is fighting the expansion to protect what it says is some "of the best agricultural land in Australia". 

More Stories

new acland oakey coal action alliance toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET BLOW-UP: MP explains frustration over corona delay

        premium_icon BUDGET BLOW-UP: MP explains frustration over corona delay

        News THE $200 million bid for Virgin Australia only escalates his concern.

        • 15th May 2020 5:00 AM
        OPINION: Peter Dutton is either ignorant or stupid

        premium_icon OPINION: Peter Dutton is either ignorant or stupid

        Opinion PETER Dutton was either being disingenuous when he criticised a Queensland...

        • 15th May 2020 5:00 AM
        New farm gate means easier access to berry good products

        premium_icon New farm gate means easier access to berry good products

        News Bargara Berries has opened its new farm shed to retail sales, making it easier for...

        • 15th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones