Date rape drug runner learns fate

Convicted drug runner David Paul Lambert has lost his bid to have his sentence shortened.

A CONVICTED drug courier caught speeding on a major Queensland highway with $85,000 of dangerous substances — including a notorious date rape drug — will remain behind bars.

David Paul Lambert, 41, argued his eight-year jail sentence should be reduced after he pleaded guilty to a raft of drug charges in January.

Police caught Lambert speeding on the Bruce Highway between Bundaberg and Gladstone in March 2018.

In his car, they found almost 270g of pure methamphetamine, two litres of GBL — a drug often used in date rapes — as well as cocaine and MDMA, all worth a combined $85,850.

At the time, Lambert was on parole for other drugs charges.

In September 2017 he had been busted carrying 23g of marijuana, $2200 cash, other drugs and a double-edged knife.

A letter handed up from Lambert’s wife during the sentence hearing explained that her husband had been a hardworking plasterer until undergoing a number of knee reconstructions.

He turned to ice for pain management and as a “way to cope with the consequent pressures of family life” and a crippling addiction followed, court documents show.

Lambert was sentenced to eight years and two months in jail and was told he would be eligible for parole on January 9, 2021.

He took the sentence to the Queensland Court of Appeal on the grounds that his jail term was manifestly excessive.

In a judgement released on Friday, three justices disagreed, concluding that the sentence balanced Lambert’s repeat offending with his plea, drug addiction and limited history of offending.

They noted that since being sentenced, Lambert had taken steps towards rehabilitation.

Lambert will likely to be deported back to his home in the UK when he is released. — NewsRegional