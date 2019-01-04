Data shows number of students going into work, uni, dropping

Department of Education data showing main destinations of year 12 graduates for Bundaberg and Queensland.

AS A political storm erupts around the pathways for Bundaberg's school leavers, figures show the percentage of Year 12 graduates finding work or going into further education has fallen markedly in the past decade.

The latest Department of Education's Next Step Profiles report, which details the post-school destinations of Year 12 completers from 2017, shows Bundaberg's figure dropped from 89.8 per cent in 2008 to 84.2 per cent in 2018.

While the vast majority of school leavers are finding themselves with a positive future, the Bundaberg local government area had 12.6 per cent of 2017 seeking work, which is above the 11 per cent stage average.

The number of leavers not in the labour force, education or training had also tripled in 10 years to 3.2 per cent.

Interestingly, the report shows Bundaberg has a higher number of school leavers in the workforce than the state average.

Just over 12 per cent of leavers went into full-time employment, compared to a state rate of 11 per cent.

For Bundy, this represents an 8.1-per cent fall since 2008.

More than one in four Bundy school leavers found themselves in part-time work, which is the category which has seen the biggest rise for Bundy students since 2008.

The data showed Bundy's school leavers aren't flocking to university at the same rate as the rest of the state.

Nearly 40 per cent of Queensland graduates were enrolled in a Bachelors degree, compared to 27 per cent of those from Bundaberg.