Data shows different scenario in doctor search

FED UP: Alexis Dalley and her husband recently moved to Bargara from the Gold Coast and found it hard to secure a doctor in the area. Geordi Offord

FED up with trying to find a doctor, new Bargara resident Alexis Dalley expressed her frustrations to Bundy's federal MP.

However, the response from Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's said Bundaberg's doctor ratio data was updated more than a year ago, and Mrs Dalley believes it doesn't reflect the current situation.

Mrs Dalley and her husband recently moved to Bargara from the Gold Coast to retire, but securing a doctor here wasn't easy.

"I rang three different doctors and they each said they weren't taking any new patients,” she said.

"I knew we had to put a doctor in place for my husband and it was only the connection my doctor had with a doctor up here we got in ... he's from Brisbane and only comes to Bundaberg two days a week.

"Coming from the Gold Coast after 24 years and being able to see a doctor virtually that day or the next without any problem, it's a smack to the eye to come here.

"Bargara is a predominantly retiree place, I can't fathom it.”

Mrs Dalley said it was wrong that many doctors weren't taking new patients.

"I believe it's totally under- serviced,” she said.

Mrs Dalley expressed her frustrations to Mr Pitt via email.

In the response it said the area was not located within a district of workforce shortage for general practice.

"The DWS determinations are updated annually based on Medicare billing data and population data supplied by the Australian Bureau of Statistics,” the response said.

"The DWS determinations were last updated in April 2018.

"At that time, this area had a significantly higher GP-to-patient ratio than the national average.

"The 2019 determinations have not yet been released, they are due in July.”

Mrs Dalley said the response was nonsense.

"They tried to do it by numbers, but surely you would look at the wait time not the ratio in patients to doctors,” she said.

"Do they think that all doctors live in Bundy? Because mine doesn't, he's only here two days a week.

"There are probably quite a number of others who don't live on site, I think they've got to look at actual wait time.”

Mr Pitt said finding a solution to the problem was a priority of his.

"I understand the frustrations of local residents who are facing difficulties getting in to see a GP and it is a priority of mine to get some answers as soon as possible,” he said.

"The Coalition Government established a Distribution Working Group to review the District Workforce Shortage and its recommendations are being considered.”

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt was approached for comment but did not respond by deadline.