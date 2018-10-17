Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

How much house for $1 million
Property

Data reveals this Ipswich suburb is the one to watch

Darren Hallesy
by
17th Oct 2018 12:09 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOODNA remains the cheapest suburb to buy a house in Ipswich, where you can often get into the property market for under $250,000.

According to CoreLogic, coming in at number one for the past twelve months, the median price of property sold in Goodna is $215,000 with Riverview second at a median price of $237,000.

Ebbw Vale came in third with a median price of $500 more.

Ray White Goodna principal Rudy Grommen said after selling properties in the Goodna area for the past 17 years, the suburb continued to be attractive to potential buyers.

"I think that median price is something not to get too hung-up about as that also includes units and land sales," Mr Grommen said.

"If you're looking at homes with four bedrooms, double lock-up garage and ensuite you can expect to pay around the $310,000 to $335,000 price range.

 

CHEAP: Just $249,000 will get you this home on Stuart St, Goodna through Raine & Horne.
CHEAP: Just $249,000 will get you this home on Stuart St, Goodna through Raine & Horne.

"For a Goodna home with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a single lock-up garage you would pay between $270,000 to $320,000.

"The majority of buyers in my experience are investors, mostly from interstate and I'd say they represent about 65 per cent of buyers at the moment."

Goodna was hit the hardest by the floods in 2011, but surprisingly Mr Grommen thinks today, the floods are not responsible for the bargains in the suburb; in fact, quite the opposite.

"When the floods happened in 2011, my office got flooded," he said.

"I think people seem to forget about those things very quickly.

"The first six or twelve months, yes, it had an effect, but after that not at all."

This is one of the high end homes in Scott Street in Goodna, available with offers over $549,000 through Crowne Real Estate
This is one of the high end homes in Scott Street in Goodna, available with offers over $549,000 through Crowne Real Estate

Homes in Goodna are selling quickly and the market is driven by interest rates.

Once rates go up again, investors will start pulling out and property prices may drop slightly.

"We've been saying that Goodna is a sleeping giant for a long time," Mr Grommen said.

"I think it's a great suburb in a great location and it's very accessible.

"I think over time it will be highly sought after."

It is understandable investors have Ipswich in their sights.

For the price of a small three-bedroom home in the New South Wales capital of Sydney, you could buy three or four homes in several suburbs across Ipswich and still have change from a million dollars.

"If you look at the prices in Sydney and the rental returns you'd get... it's really not that great," Mr Grommen added.

Ipswich's Best Value Suburbs

Median price change in the past year

  • Goodna: $215k, +1.4 per cent
  • Riverview: $237k, -4.8 per cent
  • Ebbw Vale: $237k, -15.2 per cent
  • Leichhardt: $242,875, +2.3 per cent
  • Dinmore: $250k, -1 per cent
  • Gailes: $255k, +0.7 per cent
  • One Mile: $262,500, +7.1 per cent
  • East Ipswich: $266,750, -1.2 per cent
  • Marburg: $270k, -17.6 per cent
  • Brassall: $273,500, -2 per cent

Source: CoreLogic

goodna ipswich property property real estate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hundreds of women in Bundy against abortion bill: Batt

    premium_icon Hundreds of women in Bundy against abortion bill: Batt

    Politics MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt says male MPs are being slammed for opposing the decriminalisation of abortion in Queensland.

    • 17th Oct 2018 11:15 AM
    HACK ATTACK: Man helps fired friend exact his revenge

    premium_icon HACK ATTACK: Man helps fired friend exact his revenge

    Crime Man helps recently-fired friend hack into former workplace's servers

    Bundy avoids 'record high' fuel prices as costs soar

    premium_icon Bundy avoids 'record high' fuel prices as costs soar

    News RACQ recommends supporting servos charging the cheapest prices

    Doggone it: Irritation over greyhound kennels

    premium_icon Doggone it: Irritation over greyhound kennels

    News Cicadas noisier than my dogs, trainer tells judge

    Local Partners