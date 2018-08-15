Dashing duo take elegance to Kuala Lumpur

ELEGANCE: Bundaberg designer Samantha Woodgate was thrilled to work with model Jodie Pozzan to create her dream gown for her upcoming pageant in Kuala Lumpur.

ELEGANCE: Bundaberg designer Samantha Woodgate was thrilled to work with model Jodie Pozzan to create her dream gown for her upcoming pageant in Kuala Lumpur. CONTRIBUTED

BUNDABERG'S Jodie Pozzan will soon hit the global stage to represent Australia, and she's taking a local designer with her.

Samantha Woodgate is another home grown talent who has been creating dresswear since she was just 12 years old and is excited to make her international debut.

"I wanted a relaxed feel to the gown to give off the Australian vibe. I wanted class and elegance, but relaxed,” she said.

"I wanted it to be different to what is usually seen in the pageant industry.”

The single mother-of-three, who sews mainly at night while her children are sleeping, said the opportunity to work with Ms Pozzan was a timely encounter.

"Jodie was gobsmacked when she tried it on, she said she felt like a true princess and so elegant, everything she had ever wanted from a gown,” Ms Woodgate said.

The pageant starts in Kuala Lumpur on August 23.