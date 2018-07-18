Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dashcam shows lucky escape
News

Dashcam shows horror truck smash

18th Jul 2018 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM

A MOTORIST'S lucky escape has been caught on camera after a truck driver sped through an intersection and ploughed into a car in Bundoora.

Shocking dashcam footage shows the truck apparently speeding through a red light at an intersection in Plenty Rd yesterday afternoon about 1.10pm.

The light truck narrowly misses a small orange hatchback but ploughs into the front of a black car.

It appears the driver of the black car is safe after coming just centimetres away from what could have been a fatal crash.

 

 

Seconds after the truck smashes into the black car on the right.
Seconds after the truck smashes into the black car on the right.

 

Debris is strewn across the road after the smash.
Debris is strewn across the road after the smash.

The black car appears to have lost the front bumper in the footage.

It is not known whether the truck kept going after the crash.

Victoria Police has said no one was injured in the incident.

dashcam editors picks victoria

Top Stories

    Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    premium_icon Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    News ONE of two people killed in a fiery horror head-on crash on the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin on June 28 has been identified as 24-year-old Aimee Helen Herbert.

    Welfare card defended after damning audit

    premium_icon Welfare card defended after damning audit

    Politics There are doubts about whether the card actually helps people

    Is this the ALP man to knock off Pitt?

    premium_icon Is this the ALP man to knock off Pitt?

    Politics Mr Pascoe has been a vocal critic of current MP

    Local Partners