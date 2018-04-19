Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dangerous merging footage was shared on Dash Cam Owners Australia.
Dangerous merging footage was shared on Dash Cam Owners Australia.
News

WATCH: Dangerous merging manoeuvre

Kate Dodd
by
19th Apr 2018 11:29 AM

SHOCKING footage of a truck merging in front of a driver has surfaced on Dash Cam Owners Australia. 

The video, shared by a driver named Eden, shows a truck try and merge from the left hand lane into the right, even though there's not enough space. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

According to the post, which was shared to social media yesterday, police have viewed the footage and the truck driver was charged with negligent driving. 

It was not clear where the incident took place. 

Social media users were quick to slam the driver of the truck for his actions. 

Michelle Romain said "The law says you can't change lanes till it's safe. The law doesn't say you have to slam your brakes on to let f*******s in who think they have a right to change lanes by putting their blinker on."

But some users suspected more was going on than the video let on. 

One user wrote: "No excuses but the way the cam car moved across it looks like he might have cut the truck off in the first place."

dash cam dash cam owners australia editors picks truck dash cam
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Water safe to drink, bore still contaminated

    BREAKING: Water safe to drink, bore still contaminated

    Breaking WATER from Bundy's contaminated bore still contains PFAS levels above national guidelines but tap water is safe to drink, new testing shows.

    • 19th Apr 2018 2:47 PM
    PFAS: Warning to Svensson Heights residents from Williamtown

    PFAS: Warning to Svensson Heights residents from Williamtown

    News PFAS class action group warns locals to be prepared

    BEAUTIFUL SOULS: Tributes for former Shalom student, teacher

    BEAUTIFUL SOULS: Tributes for former Shalom student, teacher

    News Assistant principal and Summer Surf Girl gone too soon

    BREAKING: Missing pilot was familiar with flight path

    BREAKING: Missing pilot was familiar with flight path

    Breaking An elderly pilot and a small helicopter have been missing since yesterday.

    Local Partners