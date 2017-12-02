Menu
Dash cam video sought of attempted theft

Bundaberg Police Station.
Bundaberg Police Station.

POLICE are calling for any information about an attempted theft of copper wire bales from a Bundaberg business.

A person entered the business and removed six copper wire bales before triggering an alarm and leaving the copper wire behind.

If you were driving along Thabeban St, Norville, between midnight and 2.15am Friday, you may have captured some dash cam footage police will be interested in.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference number QP1702110356.

