DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Who is at fault?

DASH cam footage of a near miss along a busy Bundaberg road has divided viewers as to which driver is at fault.

John Krosch posted the video on Facebook showing a blue car overtaking him on a 80kmh section of Burnett Heads Rd.

Dash cam footage - Bundaberg: Dash cam footage of a near miss along Burnett Heads Rd taken on Friday, August 25.

A red car, slightly ahead in the left lane, can be seen slowing down and moving off the road just as an incoming silver car approaches from the right lane.

The driver of the blue car drives between both cars along the centre of the road.

The incident happened yesterday about 11.30am according to subtitles on the video.

Reader poll Which car is at fault? Blue car

Red car View Results Vote

Initially, many Facebook readers condemned the driver of the blue car and praised the driver of the red car.

But there have been a few defenders of the blue car's driver.

They argue, if the driver of the red car had not slowed down, the driver of the blue car would have been able to merge into the left lane.