DASH CAM: Driver's close call at dangerous Bundy intersection

Brad Aplitt capturing a video of a near miss along a dangerous stretch of road.

A FRUSTRATED Bundaberg man has captured the moment an impatient Nissan Navara driver almost crashes into a speeding car along a dangerous stretch of road.

Brad Aplitt posted the video on Facebook condemning both drivers for their actions.

A Facebook post from Brad Aplitt. Jim Alouat

The video shows the driver of the Navara overtaking two vehicles on Elliott Heads Rd on Friday afternoon.

As the Navara pulls back in to the left lane, just before Hummock Rd, a red car comes zooming in from the right, past a Stop sign, narrowly missing the Navara.

Facebook commentators quickly posted their concerns about the intersection, which has been the scene of some serious crashes.

One concerned resident said signage on Hummock Rd was poor and called on division 6 council representative Scott Rowleson to do something.

Cr Rowleson said both council and TMR had jurisdiction over the Hummock Rd- Elliott Heads Rd intersection.

"I will ask the council officers to have a look at the Hummock Road approach from the south,” Cr Rowleson wrote.

"As it's had black spot funding I would think it's been pushed to its legal limits.

"I will check to make sure signs are intact.”

Cr Rowleson also criticised the driver of the red car.

"I can't believe what I was seeing with that red car.

"Who knows what they were doing.

"I know what they weren't doing - concentrating.”