Daryl Maguire had key to premier’s home: Latham
Daryl Maguire had a key to the Premier Gladys Berejiklian's north shore home for many years and visited as recently as last month, One Nation MP Mark Latham told NSW parliament today.
The maverick MP questioned whether the arrangement indicated a "intimate personal relationship" which triggered the Premier's obligation under the ministerial Code of Conduct to declare all of Daryl Maguire's business interests
While asking a question of Don Harwin - who represents the Premier in the Upper House - Mr Latham claimed: "Daryl Maguire had a key to the Premier's north shore home for many years, and while cohabitating, came and went as he liked as recently as last month".
"Doesn't this demonstrate an intimate personal relationship, and the Premier's failure under the ministerial Code of Conduct to declare all of Daryl Maguire's business interests?" he asked.
Mr Harwin, representing the Premier, said he would "take the question on notice," giving the government 21 days to provide a written response.
Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly downplayed the relationship in public statements, insisting it was a close personal relationship and not an intimate one.
The distinction between "close personal relationship" and "intimate personal relationship" is important when considering the code of conduct governing all ministers.
Former DPP Nicholas Cowdery this week told The Daily Telegraph: "If the relationship was considered as an 'intimate personal relationship' there are obligations of disclosure on the Premier that may not have been satisfied."
