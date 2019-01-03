Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
Health

Meningococcal disease kills Darwin woman

by Raphaella Saroukos
3rd Jan 2019 3:32 PM

A DARWIN woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease.

The Centre for Disease Control Darwin confirmed the death today.

The NT News understands the woman was from Darwin.

A woman from a remote Top End community near Darwin died in August last year after contracting meningococcal.

The middle-aged woman, who was living in both Darwin and the remote community, became unwell on July 31 and was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital but passed away on August 2.

darwin editors picks health meningococcal preventable disease

Top Stories

    Loved ex-MP Paul Neville's funeral to be held this weekend

    premium_icon Loved ex-MP Paul Neville's funeral to be held this weekend

    News THE funeral service for former Member for Hinkler Paul Neville will be held on Saturday.

    New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    premium_icon New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    News Barker takes his family and music on road

    Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    premium_icon Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    Business 'I just like taste, the buzz, and actually working with the coffee'

    Local Partners