Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry
TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry
Business

Darwin nurses looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry

by Natasha Emeck
22nd Mar 2021 6:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry with an innovative device specifically designed for parents on the go.

Aptly called The Baby Bum Shower it is a small, handheld 'bidet' that delivers soap and water whenever it is needed.

Co-creator Jessica Whalley said the environmentally friendly device minimises waste by reducing the number of wipes used to clean a baby.

Darwin twin nurses Jessica Whalley Hair and Samantha Hair are pictured with their product the Baby Bum Shower and baby Rocko, 1. Photograph: Che Chorley
Darwin twin nurses Jessica Whalley Hair and Samantha Hair are pictured with their product the Baby Bum Shower and baby Rocko, 1. Photograph: Che Chorley

"As registered, practising nurses and mothers, we understand the importance hygiene and it became apparent there were so many ways we could do better," she said.

"We spent years developing this product to ensure that it delivered all we needed it to achieve. "With numerous prototypes we perfected it so that it was practical and easy to use, ergonomic, efficient and with a design that fit the modern aesthetic. The final product is the perfect example of form and function."

 

For more information visit babybumshower.com

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

Originally published as Darwin nurses looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

business business news technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        Premium Content LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        News The development application is pending approval from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

        PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        Premium Content PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        News You’ve heard of sip and paint but have you heard of Bubbles and Brushes in the...

        Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Premium Content Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Crime JUDGE: “You had an unfortunate childhood, but as a woman in her mid-30s, you can’t...

        Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates salvo

        Premium Content Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates...

        News It's been an issue of contention for a consortium of local farmers