The Northern Territory has confirmed its second coronavirus case.

It has been confirmed a Darwin man, in his mid 30s, who arrived on a morning flight from Europe on Wednesday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Centre for Disease Control director Vicki Krause provided some details about the man's movements.

Join Minister for Health, Natasha Fyles, with Director, Centre for Disease Control, Vicki Krause at the Centre for Disease Control at the Royal Darwin Hospital for a Northern Territory update on COVID-19. Posted by The NT News on Thursday, 19 March 2020

"He came in from overseas and was feeling mildly unwell with upper respiratory symptoms, basically feeling somewhat flu like," she said.

"He was in quarantine but felt he should see his GP.

"He tried to see a GP but wasn't able to it at that time but was referred onto the pandemic clinic and was able to have the appropriate tests done yesterday morning.

"We will now just be identifying anyone who may have come into close contact with this case and will be following them up.

"Anyone who was on his plane, by virtue of coming back from overseas, will be in quarantine for 14 days.

"Anyone who is considered to be a close contact within the two rows in the front and back of him will be followed up daily by our unit.

"He came from Europe … coming through various ports over the past couple of days before coming back to here.

"He had very limited close contact … he really got in at the wee hours of the morning and went about seeing a GP and then being tested."

Originally published as Darwin man confirmed as NT's second coronavirus case