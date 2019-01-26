Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police arrested both drivers
NT Police arrested both drivers
Offbeat

Drunk drivers arrested driving same car within 30 minutes

by LAUREN ROBERTS
26th Jan 2019 12:30 PM

TWO drunk drivers have been arrested driving the same car within just 30 minutes of each other, say police.

Territory Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said the disappointing incident happened in Darwin overnight, and urged drivers to be careful on the roads.

"11pm last night police pulled over a Holden Commodore on East Point Road and a 34-year-old male driver driving over four times the legal limit was arrested," he said

"30 mins later, the same vehicle was pulled over in Fannie Bay and a 32-year-old woman was arrested for drinking after more than four times the legal limit."

In Central Australia, Sup O'Brien said police had arrested six drink drivers between 7am Friday and 6am Saturday.

"That's less than 24 hours," he said.

darwin drunk drivers northern territory police

Top Stories

    Man stabbed at Bundaberg North

    Man stabbed at Bundaberg North

    News TWO men were rushed to Bundaberg Hospital last night with serious injuries after a stabbing at Station St.

    UPDATE: Man dies in horror crash at Cordalba, near Bundy

    UPDATE: Man dies in horror crash at Cordalba, near Bundy

    Breaking Authorities to inform family of tragic death

    Court hears Bundy couple moved stolen firearms to 'help son'

    premium_icon Court hears Bundy couple moved stolen firearms to 'help son'

    Crime Tanya Cooke and Damon Rossow pleaded guilty to moving stolen guns

    Neville's special honour: Late MP recognised with OAM

    premium_icon Neville's special honour: Late MP recognised with OAM

    News 'I know of no other man with his integrity, honesty and commitment'