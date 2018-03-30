What drove Lehmann to resign as coach

Australia's coach Darren Lehmann, reacts as he speaks, during a media conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Lehmann says he will quit after the final test against South Africa, citing the emotional stress of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Purchased from AAP

DARREN Lehmann has announced his decision to step down as the coach of the Australian cricket team following the ball tampering scandal.

On an emotional rollercoaster of a night for Australian cricket, Lehmann stated that after watching the press conferences of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, it showed him the time was right.

After being cleared of any wrongdoing from the ball tampering scandal, the news of his resignation came as a giant shock. The fourth Test, which gets underway on Friday night, will be his last in charge of the national side.

"My family and I have copped a lot of abuse over the last week and it's taken its toll on them, as many of you sitting in this room will know, life on the road means a lot of time away," Lehmann said.

"After speaking with my family at length over the last few days, it's the right time to step away.

"I'm ultimately responsible for the culture in the team and I've been thinking about my position for a while.

The comments followed Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith's press conferences in which both players apologised to the nation. Steve Smith was visibly distraught and supported by his father, Peter, who had his hand on his shoulder throughout.

David Warner also addressed the media briefly and said "you will hear from me in a few days" regarding the scandal that Cricket Australia found he had masterminded.

Lehmann said watching the young players he felt it was "only fair" that he also leave.

"This will allow Cricket Australia to complete a full review into the culture of the team and allow them to implement changes to regain the trust of the Australian public," he said.

"This is the right thing for Australian cricket.

"As I said yesterday like all Australian's we're extremely disappointed and as a team we know we've let so many people down and for that, we are truly sorry.

"The players involved have been handed down very serious sanctions and they must face the consequences, they've made a grave mistake but they are not bad people.

"I would like to thank my beautiful wife Andrea, my four children and my close friends for allowing me to do this job and supporting me 100 per cent every step of the way.

"I'd also like to thank all of the players and the support staff who have been fantastic in my five years in the role.

"We've had a lot of highs along the way and played some really exciting cricket. It's been a wonderful experience coaching the Australian cricket team.

"I hope the rebounds from this and I hope the Australian public find it in their hearts to forgive these young men and get behind the 11 who are going to take the field tomorrow.

As Lehmann wiped away tears, he answered questions from the media in attendance and admitted that telling the players of his decision was the hardest part.

"Saying goodbye to the players was the toughest thing I've ever had to do," Lehmann said.

"It's about fronting up to your country and playing good cricket for the next five days, its been an unbelievable series, marred by some incidents, and it's great playing South Africa.

"Two rival countries that play the game incredibly hard, it's been an exciting Test series.

"To get back and level the series is going to be a big challenge, there's no doubting that but we'll do everything we can to make people proud of us."

Speaking about the toll the drama has taken on Smith, Bancroft and Warner, Lehmann said the "abuse ... takes it's toll."

"Everyone has their views out there, but they made a mistake. We need to get the game back on the track."

The shock decision was also one that Lehmann attributed back to wanting to spend more time with his family.

"Speaking to my family, they've had enough of travelling 300 days a year and not being home at all to see your family.

"That's the big reason, the main reason, just to spend some time with them and the kids. Maybe go and watch my son play some cricket would be quite nice."

When asked what his proudest achievement was throughout his tenure as the head coach of the national team, Lehmann again fought back tears.

"I would say the way we dealt with Philip Hughes's passing," he said. "We're only playing a game," Lehmann said.

His parting words touched on the magnitude of the issue surrounding his fallen players and what's to come.

"Watching those two young men in the face of the media, I'm sure David will be the same, it's been unbelievable.

"Hopefully the game gets back to the game of cricket. It's a game to be loved and enjoyed and s*** I've had a great time in my career.

"Coaching the Australian cricket team is a real high and for me I'm looking forward to having some time off and what's the next step from there, I'd love to stay involved in the game because I love it so much."