Tomahawk-wielding boy on run after terrifying car theft

A GROUP of boys, including one who threatened a woman with a tomahawk while stealing her car, remains on the run.

Police are investigating after a group of male juveniles entered a 29-year-old woman's car which was parked near a Birch St property in Darling Heights about 11am yesterday.

Police said the woman was near the white Honda HRV when the group got inside her car.

She ran towards it when one of the boys got out and fled the scene.

The woman opened the driver's door and was threatened by one of the males who was armed with a tomahawk.

The group then fled in the stolen vehicle which was later recovered on Massey St in Kingsthorpe.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, or anyone who saw four to five juvenile males in the vicinity of Birch and Platz Sts between 10.30am and 11.15am to contact police," police said.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.