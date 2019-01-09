Terrifying places our lead pencils live

The lesson no child deserves: When lead gets stuck inside of you.

MANY of us like to reminisce about our youth: a simpler time, when health care was free (because she was the school nurse) and the only job we had was to make our bed (which was optional, obviously).

But, have you ever stopped to recall a darker time in your past?

When your world suddenly took on a sinister nature and everything was totally not OK?

That's right, your childhood encounter with a lead pencil.

Number 2 HB: We meet again.

Sure, most days your lead pencil was your best friend. Who wouldn't want something easily erasable when you screw up your sums, or sketch something phallic across a text book?

But most people also have a horror story, buried deep inside them, about a run-in with a particularly sharp leadie.

And by buried deep, I mean literally, stuck inside of their bodies forever.

Rolling around in there, a permanent reminder of their first ever tattoo.

One man has drawn those who still live with the poison mark of the lead pencil out into the open.

The man, Los, issued a call-out on Twitter this week, asking people to share the spot on their bodies where their ancient lead shards reside.

Hello I’m looking for people who have led from their pencil stuck inside their bodies — Los (@Los_Writer) January 7, 2019

Ever the gentleman, Los generously offered to reveal his own lead marking to get the ball rolling.

A few people have asked to see mine so here it is. I’m a right Palmer pic.twitter.com/VI6bECJcu9 — Los (@Los_Writer) January 8, 2019

His bravery was certainly rewarded, with people coming out of the woodwork to share the parts of their bodies where their lead pencils snapped off in, as well as the deadly stories behind it.

Some even admitted to being the perpetrators behind historic lead pencil stabbing attacks.

One person revealed that somewhere in the world, a girl lives with a piece of lead stuck in her palm.

"I'm sorry, you were very annoying to me and kept invading my personal space, I was very anti-social and had anger issues," the perp wrote.

Los's question has been retweeted more than 7000 times and liked by nearly 50,000 lead-fearing people across the world.

Here are their stories.

FOREHEAD FRECKLE

One man shared a disturbing account of the moment his frustration over "single digit multiplication" at school turned into a permanent forehead freckle.

Hello. I got frustrated while practicing single digit multiplication in 3rd grade and decided to slam my head on the table. However, I hit my pencil that was sticking point up. It’s still here 11 years later. pic.twitter.com/ZrkKAsI8bS — Samuel Hepola (@HepolaSamuel) January 8, 2019

EYE MEAN, WOW

The thread has not only brought people out into the open, it has brought people together in leadie solidarity.

This woman was brave enough to snap her personal shard, which lives just above her eyeball.

Y’all I thought I was the only one 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thanks again @lizzy_thompson pic.twitter.com/5gWu2tr6In — Mikey. (@ChristianMThomp) January 9, 2019

But it gets worse. One girl, finally able to share her pain with her new "fam", revealed her sister stabbed her right in the eyeball. What a bloody trooper.

HIGH FIVE

This lady showed off her impressive manicure as well as a small lead marking beneath the skin of her index finger. Consequently, she received several compliments on the pleasing shape of her hands, which she gratefully accepted.

Happened during 3rd grade, walked to the nurse with the whole pencil still in 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AS1WwOx6bG — Linhsanity (@linnyxtee) January 8, 2019

NOBODY NOSE MY PAIN

Another woman expressed her relief at having found a community in which she could truly belong. But then she shared where her lead lives and blew the entire group away.

AhhH I’m part of a whole lead pencil community!! I got it in my damn nose pic.twitter.com/t44SiLhWqI — Katie Rupard (@kt_rup) January 9, 2019

NAH, I'M GOOD, DAD

Some kids were offered help, but refused, just so they could one day be a part of this Twitter thread. This lady finally felt brave enough to come clean.

In middle school I had a pencil laying on my bedroom floor and I was walking and the point went straight into the side of my foot. My dad offered to take it out with a sewing needle but I was too scared of the pain so it’s still there 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/G1G5u1cxu1 — Julia (@__jjulia) January 8, 2019

BIG THUMB, SMALL LEAD

It truly was the gift that kept on giving.

This woman stabbed herself after she receiving the best Christmas present ever. While reliving this painful memory, she also cleverly identified that her branded thumb resembles a big toe.

You can barely see it, but I stabbed myself on Christmas with one when I was like 7 bc I got too excited over a new art kit.. and yeah, my thumb is the size of a big toe pic.twitter.com/XhWkgGNxRf — ℓσιѕн (@NethLoish) January 8, 2019

ARCHAEOLOGICAL DIGS

These ones can go straight to the record books. One lady shared her historic graphite tattoo, which is now entering its fourth decade of life inside her left hand. Happy anniversary!

8th grade. Now I'm 51 (hence the wrinkles...) pic.twitter.com/SbXR6KhpMV — Kim (@KimVShields) January 9, 2019

Another was stabbed by her crush. Love is pain.

Stabbed in the arm on the bus 30 yrs ago. I was in the 3rd grade and apparently he was crushing on me. pic.twitter.com/Ffh7rQL13d — Dezi Grubb (@teamgrubb) January 8, 2019

TRICKY STAB

This woman's classmate claimed he was trying to eradicate a pesky spider, but we all know the truth.

I hope you're happy, whoever you are.