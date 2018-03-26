Dark day for Dogs: Bundy players suffer nightmare injuries

DOWN: Brothers Bulldogs player Connor Baulch suffers a serious injury in the AFL Wide Bay match against Bay Power in Hervey Bay.

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers players Connor Baulch and Jack Sickerdick face long stints on the sidelines after an opening weekend to forget for the AFL Wide Bay side.

The Bulldogs lost their opening match in the competition by 53 points to Bay Power and also lost the duo to serious injuries.

Sickerdick and Baulch were taken to hospital after suffering concussion and a broken collarbone respectively in collisions during the contest.

Baulch will require surgery to fix the collarbone while Sickerdick is being prepared to be taken down to Brisbane.

Further scans revealed Sickerdick has a fracture to the skull and a fractured eye socket, his partner Caitlin Campbell posted to social media.

"They'll probably be out for a few weeks," Brothers coach Luke Sicker said.

"It wasn't ideal, both of them went off and it was the turning point of the game for us.

"Hopefully both make a full recovery soon."

The Bulldogs started well, leading at the first change by five points, right before the incident to Sickerdick happened.

The side then lost control of the contest as Power kicked 12 of the last 15 goals in the match.

"Our young guys suffered when they weren't on," Sicker said.

"They just ran over the top of us."

Sicker said the side will bounce back.

"We're not going to dwell too much on the result," he said.

"It was a disappointing day to lose both of those players.

"But we'll be alright. We had six players debut for the club and they will be better for the experience."

The club also had Col Crowther return after not playing for over year with injury.

He kicked three goals in the loss.

"He, Dylan Keam and Zane Trigg played the best for us," Sicker said.

"We'll get three players returning for The Waves clash so that will be focus for us."

The Bulldogs will have a week off for Easter before taking on The Waves on April 7.