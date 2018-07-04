Longley: Philippine ‘thugs’ to blame for brawl

AUSTRALIAN basketball legend Luc Longley addressed the media in Brisbane on the team's return from Manila and the Boomers assistant coach has emphatically blamed Philippines coach Chot Reyes for the worst thing he has ever seen on a basketball court.

Longley - who won three NBA championships alongside Michael Jordan at the Chicago Bulls - said Reyes was "embarrassed'' and sent out a "thug" to target Boomers players.

"I've never seen anything like that, not even on YouTube. I do believe that their coach Chot Reyes incited them to come out and thug us,'' he said.

"I think there's evidence of that. Video evidence of that.

"Then he substituted a thug out there who took three or four cheap swings at Bubbles. I'm most disturbed with their head coach.

"I think he was embarrassed by the way his team was playing, I think he was embarrassed by the kind of shape they were in, I think he was embarrassed with how they fought.

"He wouldn't look me in the eye at the end of the game when I shook his hand. I think he was embarrassed and I think that's where a lot of it came from there.

"I'm upset with him more than anybody.

"Letting his team take selfies, gangster selfies, on the baseline after an event like that. That just shows a total lack of control or respect.''

(L-R) Luc Longley and Daniel Kickert of the Boomers address the media at Brisbane airport following their return from Manila. Picture: AAP Image

Longley saved Boomers guard Chris Goulding from under a pile of Filipino players and coaching staff who were punching, kicking and hitting the Australian with a chair.

Longley said Goulding was "very shaken" after he pulled him out of the melee.

"Those are sorts of images that you hope you never see, one guy lying on the ground covering up his head and being kicked and beaten by the other team's players and officials and guys from the crowd - it was horrifying,'' he said

"I wasn't supposed to come off the bench … sometimes you decide there's a more important thing going on. Really disturbing.

"I went onto the court to protect our guys with the idea of obviously not hurting everyone, just getting my big body in the way. I went to help a couple of other guys and then saw a big throng of blue, I couldn't even see any yellow at the bottom of it.

Anthony Moore, the CEO of Basketball Australia (centre) shakes hands with Daniel Kickert of the Boomers, the Australian national basketball team, along with coach Andrej Lemanis (left), as they arrive at Brisbane airport Picture: AAP Image

"Eventually I did see that (yellow uniform) and that's when we realised that Bubbles (Goulding) had been left by himself which is not fair.

"He took a lot of hard hits and didn't swing once in retaliation which was an enormous act of discipline.''

He said the Boomers bench players showed a lot of discipline to stay on the sideline.

"Our group did an amazing job of staying composed in a horrible, scary circumstance. We were generally scared. Obviously the scariest thing was the crowd coming down out of the stadium,'' he said.

"That half an hour on the court … was the worst thing I've ever seen in the game.''