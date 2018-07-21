Boyd fine to stay on centre stage

BRONCOS skipper Darius Boyd has declared he is happy to remain in the centres, with Wayne Bennett's backline reshuffle proving to be a worthwhile move for Brisbane.

Bennett pulled some shock changes ahead of Friday night's 50-18 thrashing of the Panthers, moving veteran fullback Boyd to left centre and placing young gun Jamayne Isaako at the back.

The super coach claimed he did it to tighten up Brisbane's left-side defence, and it appeared to be a masterstroke with the Panthers unable to find points down that edge.

Both Boyd and Isaako were solid in their performances on Friday but Bennett would not comment on whether he would continue with the combination for Thursday's clash with Cronulla.

However, Boyd said he would be more than willing to stay at left centre and felt he was able to help Corey Oates, Anthony Milford and Alex Glenn.

"It doesn't bother me," Boyd said of staying at centre.

"The team's first. I love this club, they've given me a lot. Whatever I can do to help the team, I'll be doing it.

Jamayne Isaako’s impressive outing at fullback means the switch will likely remain permanent. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

"I'm pretty experienced. I know what I bring. I had to come with a defensive mindset and really talk next to Milly and Alex Glenn and Corey in particular."

Boyd also declared that Isaako was the "future of the club", after a breakout season for the 22-year-old.

The Broncos revealed ahead of the match on Friday that Isaako had signed a four-year deal, in a major boost for their future.

Isaako said after the match that while it was weird to play in a team where Boyd wasn't fullback, he had enjoyed returning to the No.1 position and would stay there if Bennett wanted him to.

"Long-term I want to play fullback," Isaako said.

Boyd says he’s happy to stay at centre. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

"I know Darbs is doing a pretty good job there and I'm happy learning off him at the moment.

"Wherever is best for me to play in the team, I'm happy to do whatever the team needs me to do.

"I'm absolutely stoked and happy that I've been able to solidify a spot here long-term.

"We have a good bunch of young blokes coming up through the club and I'm looking forward to being a part of that in the future."

