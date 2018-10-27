Mum’s creative clothing for kids

FROM her rural property in central Queensland, Daniela Norton has created a thriving children's clothing business which is selling across the world.

Like many entrepreneurs, Ms Norton's foray into the industry came from fulfilling her own needs, after her baby daughter Emily was diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

Because of her condition Emily, now 5, was unable to use standard baby sleeping bags, so Ms Norton began making her own.

"I began noticing there was a demand for sleeping bags for babies with hip dysplasia, so for a couple of years I was making those and just selling them at the local markets," she said.

Due to safety restrictions on selling sleepwear for infants, Ms Norton couldn't grow her business further, but the initial success led her to making children's clothes.

"That completely took off, and it got so big I couldn't keep making them on my own and now outsource to a small overseas factory," she said.

With a background in hotel and event management, Ms Norton has grown her company Lil' Puppet from her 2ha property in Agnes Water into a thriving international business.

Ms Norton's remote location means she relies heavily on social media channels as a means of promoting her products, here and internationally.

Her main Facebook page has more than 40,000 likes, while buy swap and sell pages and fan pages have thousands of members. The growth has seen her employ two casual staff.

Ms Norton says Lil' Puppet regularly receives orders from across the world, with a particularly strong presence in the US, which she largely credits to the flexibility of operating an online business.

"Without social media, I wouldn't have a business," she says.