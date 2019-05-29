Biggest Loser star dead at 30

Daniel Wright, a former contestant on the US version of The Biggest Loser died on Sunday of leukaemia, according to fellow contestants on social media.

Wright, who competed on the show's seventh and eighth seasons, was 30 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was reportedly diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2017. The disease is diagnosed after the bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes, which is a type of white blood cell.

Courtney Crozier Respess, a former castmate, posted on Facebook that she was heartbroken about the news.

"He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more," she wrote.

"This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & is a true difference maker in this world! His faith has never faded, even in the darkest of times. I am honoured to have known him!!!"

THR reported that Wright's wife has been taking to social media to give updates about his failing condition.

She posted that he has been fighting a fever and blood clots, and has recently been coughing up blood.

Danny Cahill, the winner from season eight, posted online that Wright "never missed a chance to double back and encourage every soul in the fight of their lives to keep going, and ensure us we would make it".

This story first appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission