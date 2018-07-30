Brilliant Ricciardo just misses podium

Daniel Ricciardo delivered a great performance to take out fourth spot in Hungary after starting back on the grid. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Daniel Ricciardo delivered a great performance to take out fourth spot in Hungary after starting back on the grid. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

AUSTRALIAN driver Daniel Ricciardo has snatched fourth place at the Hungarian GP despite a late collision, while Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has won from pole position to go into the August break with a 24-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel who was runner-up, 17.1 seconds behind, also survived a late collision with Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas on a dry and sweltering afternoon at the Hungaroring outside Budapest on Sunday.

Ferrari, mourning the death of former chairman Sergio Marchionne, had Kimi Raikkonen finish third to complete a podium of champions.

Daniel Ricciardo took his Red Bull from 12th to 4th spot in a superb drive.

But it was Australia's Ricciardo, starting from back in 12th position on the grid, who was the clear stand out performer of the day

The Red Bull driver picked off his rivals as he worked his way to the lead pack with only a few laps to go.

Ricciardo was trying to pass fourth-placed Bottas on the second last lap when the Mercedes driver locked up and understeered into the side of the Australian's car.

Ricciardo then overtook Bottas on the final lap, in his second shot at the wounded Mercedes car, to finish fourth.

There was no stopping Lewis Hamilton who extended his overall lead with another commanding performance in Hungary. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

The Finn ended up fifth, and was called to see stewards about the collisions, with French driver Pierre Gasly sixth for Toro Rosso.

The victory was Hamilton's record sixth in Hungary, fifth of the season and 67th of his career.

In a race effectively decided by Saturday's wet qualifying, when Mercedes locked out the front row of the grid against expectation, Hamilton was never challenged.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the race. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"We came here knowing Ferrari would be really quick this weekend so to come out with these points, we'll definitely take it as a bonus," said Hamilton in a pitlane interview after embracing team members.

"I'm really happy with how strong it's come in the last couple of races. We've got to come strong in the next half," added the 33-year-old, who won in Germany from 14th place on the grid a weekend earlier.

After 12 races, Hamilton has 213 points to Vettel's 189, while Ricciardo is on 118.

The Australian's Dutch teammate Max Verstappen retired early on with a Renault engine failure that infuriated both driver and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

"We pay multi-millions of pounds for these engines and for first class, or state-of-the-art, product and you can see it's quite clearly some way below that," said Horner.

VERSTAPPEN BLOWS UP

Verstappen was so upset that his immediate reaction after pulling his car to a halt was incomprehensible on the team radio, broadcast worldwide by the main television feed, because all the foul language was 'bleeped' out.

Later, he said it was a pity that it was not heard and understood because it would "have been better".

Max Verstappen was furious that the “Orange Army” didn’t get to enjoy the best of what he had to offer. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"For Danny and me, it is just not at all how it should be," he told reporters. "You pay millions for what you hope is a decent engine, but it keeps breaking down.

"We were also the slowest out there. It was difficult to accept and I was very upset over the radio. I'm disappointed, the team is disappointed and the fans are disappointed.

"They came all this way and only see you do five or six laps," he added referring to the massed 'orange army' of Dutch fans at the Hungaroring.

"I was 25 seconds clear of Daniel because of our starting positions and I felt ok so we could have easily been fifth - that is valuable points thrown away." Wished a good summer holiday, he responded: "At the moment, I don't really care. I hate it when people say 'bad luck and enjoy your holiday'. For the first week, I won't enjoy it because of my last race.

"I don't feel like I'm in the holiday mood."

Results from the Hungarian Grand Prix (70 laps):

1. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER) 1hr 37min 16.427sec

2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/FER) +17.123

3. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/FER) 20.101

4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RBR) 46.419

5. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER) 1min 0.000

6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/STR) 1min 13.273

7. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA) 1 lap

8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/MCL) 1 lap

9. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/REN) 1 lap

10. Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA) 1 lap

11. Brendon Hartley (NZL/STR) 1 lap

12. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN) 1 lap

13. Esteban Ocon (FRA/FOR) 1 lap

14. Sergio Perez (MEX/FOR) 1 lap

15. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/SAU) 2 laps

16. Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/WIL) 2 laps

17. Lance Stroll (CAN/WIL) 2 laps

Not classified: Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/MCL) 21 laps Max Verstappen (NED/RBR) 65 laps Charles Leclerc (MON/SAU) 70 laps AAP