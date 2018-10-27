Horrific last seconds of second shooting victim

A WOMAN hunted down by a paranoid man on the NSW-Victorian border "ran for her life" but could not avoid becoming his second murder victim when a drug and gun deal went wrong, a Sydney court has heard.

Daniel Poynton pleaded guilty in June to the murders of de facto couple Joelene Joyce and Jamie Edwards, both aged 36, whose bodies were found dead by a passing motorist in Moama in late 2014.

The 25-year-old crossed his arms and hung his head during his NSW Supreme Court sentencing hearing.

Poynton is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9. Picture: Facebook

According to agreed facts, Poynton and Edwards had been close friends and drug supply associates but the relationship soured when they received revenge threats after an ice robbery in Victoria.

The pair decided to meet after Poynton agreed to buy a gun from Edwards and also wanted to buy ice.

The shootings occured at Moama on the NSW-Victoria border.

Poynton arrived on a trail bike with a shotgun hidden under black clothing because he was worried about a "hit". He noticed two cars there, including a white Toyota Camry with Mr Edwards and Ms Joyce inside.

The two men argued about cheating allegations, then decided to move their vehicles for the deal because the drug-affected Poynton "was not comfortable" with the other car parked nearby.

Poynton later told police he saw the Camry's headlights flash.

"He thinks that is what made him do what he did because he then knew the other car was with the deceased," the facts state.

Poynton walked up to a window of the Camry and said "Hey bud!" before shooting Edwards in the shoulder, killing him. He then shot at a fleeing Joyce, hitting her upper body.

Poynton poses with cash. Picture: Facebook

"She ran for her life," crown prosecutor Margaret Cunneen SC told the court. "What went through her mind … is probably beyond the imagination of all of us."

Poynton shot her again and she returned to the car but collapsed inside and died.

Justice Monika Schmidt noted Poynton had accepted responsibility for the killings and expressed remorse.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9.