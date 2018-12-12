Radio host Ray Hadley’s son has drug charge dropped

A FORMER police officer and son of Sydney broadcaster Ray Hadley has had his drug possession charge dismissed on mental health grounds.

Daniel Hadley, 28, was charged with possessing a small amount of cocaine while off-duty at a pub in Rouse Hill in Sydney's northwest on August 3.

Daniel Hadley has had his drug possession charge dismissed.



At Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, magistrate Garry Still dismissed the charge under the Mental Health Act, discharging Hadley into the "care of a responsible person".

Hadley senior, who has devoted large parts of his radio career railing against the evils of drugs, was visibly distraught after his son was arrested.

At the time, the 2GB host broke down in tears at a media conference, saying he felt inadequate as a father for not realising his son was struggling with his mental health.

Daniel Hadley had recently separated from Tahlee Anderson, his wife of two years, and was a regular patron at the Australian Brewery pub. He resigned from the force a month after his arrest after spending seven years as a policeman.

A former plumber, Daniel's induction into the police force reduced his 63-year-old father to tears. At the graduation ceremony in Goulburn, Hadley said: "I knew it would be emotional but it doesn't prepare you for what happens, when they throw their caps in the air. I'm very proud of him."

- with AAP