Arzani scores first Celtic goal with sizzling free kick

Daniel Arzani is shaping well at Celtic but may have to wait a while before his first-team debut.

SOCCEROOS starlet Daniel Arzani has scored his first goal for Celtic.

The teenager, playing for the reserves in a game against Aberdeen, curled a dazzling free kick into the top corner.

The Hoops were awarded a free kick just after the half-hour mark and the 19-year-old Aussie sensation stepped up to the plate and made no mistake with the finish.

In only his second appearance in green and white, Arzani went on to play the full 90 minutes in their 2-0 win.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has kept a close eye on Arzani since his move from Australia and urged the youngster to work hard.

"This is a young player who burst onto the scene back home and is regarded as a talent. But he is very new into his life as a professional and has just been with us for three weeks," Rodgers said.

"It's just time - he's a talented young player and the idea with a talented young player is to go from a talent to a professional.

"It will be our job to manage the expectation - every young player in Australia hopes they can be the next Harry Kewell.

"Harry was a special talent but Daniel is a young boy who has talent. Over the coming years we will see if he has the commitment to go with the quality he has."

Arzani will be hoping to produce similar moments of brilliance to earn himself a shot at first-team football, but judging by Rodgers' trail of thought, that may take a while.