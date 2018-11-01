Socceroos hold breath after Arzani injury

Daniel Arzani in action during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Picture: Toby Zerna

AUSTRALIAN phenom Daniel Arzani has been stretchered off in his Celtic debut.

The young forward was a late substitute in Celtic's Scottish Premier League clash against Dundee but lasted just 20 minutes.

It appeared Arzani injured his knee while attempting to change direction, clutching his knee before the stretcher was brought out.

However, he was seen walking along the sideline after being carried off.

After waiting patiently for his chance, Arzani came on in the 57th minute of Celtic's big 5-0 win and showed some promising signs before going down.

Big concern shown over Daniel Arzani. Picture: BeInSports

It leaves his Socceroos hopes in doubt with two crucial friendlies this month against South Korea and Lebanon.

Attention will then turn to Australia's Asian Cup defence in the UAE in January where Arzani had been expected to play a big role in new coach Graham Arnold's plans.

Fellow Socceroo Tom Rogic had opened the scoring for Celtic with a beautiful curling shot from outside the box.

It was Rogic's 150th game for the Bhoys.