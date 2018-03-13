Dangerous surf conditions predicted

BUNDABERG lifesavers are expecting dangerous conditions in our surf and warning swimmers to obey the rules if beaches need to be closed.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said the region's beaches would most likely start to feel the effects of a low pressure system from tomorrow.

”We expect our beaches to be affected - probably from tomorrow and into Thursday - hopefully easing through Friday,” he said.

"But everything will depend on the movement and track of the low pressure system over coming days.

"Obviously the surf will not get as large as is expected from Fraser Island south, but we do expect dangerous conditions on our local beaches over coming days.”

Mr Holden said lifesavers would continue to monitor the beaches with daily assessments made regarding beach closures and warnings.

"We would be advising beach-goers to be extremely cautious over coming days and obey all warning signs and directions from lifeguards and lifesavers,” he said.

"If beaches are closed, please do not enter the water.”

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a dangerous surf warning this morning, saying dangerous conditions were expected to develop tomorrow along the east coast of Fraser Island and the Sunshine Coast, extending southwards to the Gold Coast tomorrow afternoon and evening.

BoM said the conditions were expected to persist into Thursday.

HIGH TIDE: King tide at The Basin, Bargara on February 19, 2015. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Archer

"Although water levels on the high tide early Wednesday morning may approach or slightly exceed the highest tide of the year along the open beaches, significant inundation of low lying areas is not expected,” the BoM warning reads on the website.

The conditions are being caused by a tropical low over the eastern Coral Sea, about 1240km north-east of the Sunshine Coast and moving towards the south-west.

The low is expected to strengthen a little and continue to shift towards the south-west, bringing it closer to southeast Queensland overnight and tomorrow.

Subsequently, the low will most likely curve to the south during Wednesday, keeping it off the southern Queensland coast.

Gale force winds over offshore waters across the southern flank of the low are expected to produce large east to south-easterly swells along exposed parts of the southern Queensland coast from tomorrow.

Locations which may be affected include Noosa, Maroochydore, Caloundra, Coolangatta and the eastern side of Moreton, Stradebroke and Fraser Island.

It is a Photo of Kelly's Beach Bargara, During a recent high tide. contributed Paul Otway

Staying safe:

- Surf Life Saving Australia recommends that you stay out of the water and stay well away from surf-exposed areas.

- Check your property regularly for erosion or inundation by sea water, and if necessary raise goods and electrical items.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm AEST Tuesday.

Warnings are also available through TV and radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.