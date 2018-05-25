DANGEROUS ROAD: Safety first for pupils

UPGRADE: The Branyan Road State School crossing plan. Work will begin next week in the area.

A POTENTIAL dangerous traffic situation will soon be alleviated after works to upgrade a road near Branyan Road State School begins next week.

Divisional representative Cr Steve Cooper said a growing school community, increased traffic flows and an uncontrolled crossing of Branyan Dr by school children presented all the elements for a potentially tragic outcome during drop-off and pick-up times at the school.

"Council staff at the nearby Branyan water treatment plant were alarmed as they witnessed the increasing risk posed to school children during peak times and reported the matter to a Council safety officer,” he said.

"That officer made an assessment of the site and very quickly Council organised consultation with the school principal and Transport and Main Roads representatives.

"We now have a plan that will remove significant risk and provide a more orderly arrangement for road crossing and parking.”

Cr Cooper said all parking along Branyan Dr between Bocks Rd and Tomato Island Rd will be prohibited with formalised parking proposed for Bocks Road and more extensively along Tomato Island Rd.

"A school crossing will be installed on Branyan Dr which will serve the growing local community and assist parents arriving to drop-off and pick-up children along nearby Penny Lane.”

School Principal Geoff Fitzgerald said he was delighted with the outcome of the Council and TMR's initiative. "This area and our school community is rapidly expanding and the dangers posed to children were becoming obvious,” he said.

"I know the P&C Association will be delighted with this outcome.”

Cr Cooper said it was insightful of Council staff to report the potentially dangerous situation that existed on roads adjacent to the school.

"It's a message we have spread among our staff requesting them to be vigilant and to report any issues of concern or that may pose a community danger.”

He said work expected to commence next week and be completed prior to the start of the next school term will include a gravel parking area on Bocks Rd, the constructed school crossing and an expanded school zone area.

However the improvements will not include formalised parking areas (sealed and line marked) in Bocks and Tomato Island Rds as this aspect of the work is yet to receive full funding.​