Dangerous driving trial continues

THE jury that will decide whether Daniel John Wilson, 32, dangerously operated his Toyota Landcruiser, running over his neighbour following an altercation, has visited the scene of the alleged crime.

On day three of the trial in the Bundaberg District Court, the five-man, seven-woman jury travelled to Haylocks Rd at Pine Creek, the location where Wilson is accused of accelerating towards John King, knocking him to the ground before attempting to reverse as the wheels spun over Mr King's face.

Mr King suffered bleeding between the skull and scalp, cuts to his temple, a black eye and back and neck injuries in the incident.

Wilson has pleaded not guilty to one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Today, Bundaberg police Senior Constable Ashley Peal who, along with his partner, were the first officers to attended crash on the night of February 5 last year, took to the witness box.

Among Snr Const Peal's evidence was the body camera recording of his conversation with Wilson at the incident site.

"My head's spinning mate,” Wilson can be heard saying to Snr Const Peal before he was informed his car was likely to be seized while the investigation was ongoing.

"If I loose my truck I can't go to work... I'm f***ed pretty much,” Wilson says.

"I'm obviously rattled.

"Someone tried to attack me with a bat.

"It's bad in every way you look at it.”

On Tuesday the court heard there was an ongoing dispute between Mr King's stepson and Wilson and on the night of February 5 their cars collided on the rural road before Mr King used a piece of wood to smash the side of Wilson's car.

The pair then engaged in a physical altercation before Wilson allegedly got back into his car and reversed towards Mr King.

Wilson declined to give evidence yesterday before Crown prosecutor Brendan White delivered his closing argument.

He said while the statement of Mr King and four other witnesses, including Mr King's stepson, were broadly consistent, they all described Mr King trying to get away from Wilson's car.

But defence barrister Peter Richards submitted that the crown has failed to prove its case against his clients due to the inconsistencies in the witness statements.

He said there was evidence presented during the case that Mr King was armed with one - if not two - sticks and came at Wilson.

Mr Richards said it was Mr King and the other young men in the car who "were out looking for a confrontation”.

The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Tony Moynihan.