Dangerous driver came close to hitting unmarked police car

LATE at night, a wet road, drunk and behind the wheel, Tyrone George Spence came within inches of wiping out an unmarked police car.

The court heard the gravity of his actions, and potential consequences, had a sobering impact on the 21-year-old as he appeared before Magistrate Belinda Merrin in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Spence pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, drink driving and driving outside permitted hours for a provisional licence holder following the near miss in North Bundaberg on February 2.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the court Spence drove across the Burnett Traffic Bridge about 11.30pm with no lights on when he performed an illegal right turn.

A police car travelling in the opposite direction took evasive action to avoid a collision.

The court heard Spence also tried to take evasive action but lost control and spun 300 degrees before stalling the car.

Lawyer Nick Larter said his client's actions were "exceedingly stupid”

Spence was placed on probation with his licence disqualified for 12 months and fined total of $728.