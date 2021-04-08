‘DANGEROUS BURNOUT’: Police hunt 1974 Ford Falcon XC Coupe

DO YOU RECOGNISE THIS VEHICLE? Bundaberg Police appeal for assistance after a traffic complaint at Branyan.

Bundaberg Police are calling on the public to aid their investigation into a traffic complaint at Branyan last month.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said a vehicle allegedly performed a "dangerous burnout" on Bowerbird Court, Branyan at 4.47pm on March 26.

"It is believed the vehicle involved was a blue 1974 Ford Falcon XC Coupe with a white stripe down the drivers side body, roof, bonnet and boot of the vehicle," Sen Const Duncan said.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact police and quote the police reference number: QP2100620889.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

