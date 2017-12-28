'Dangerous' beach additions have residents limping in pain

SAFER BEACHES: Bargara resident Paul Sterling would like to see the smaller rocks around The Basin removed. Every morning on his walk he moves rocks from the beach to make it a safer environment for kids and families using the beach.

"IT'S a disgrace and it's dangerous."

What should be a leisurely stroll along the beach of a morning resembles hop-scotch through a field of stones for Bargara resident Paul Sterling.

Mr Sterling said it's just a matter of time before someone busts or breaks a toe while walking in about the Basin.

"The big tides we got early in the year caused a bit of erosion and revealed a lot of rocks," he said.

"Kids are seeing them and digging them up and making piles - and their parents are letting them leave them everywhere.

"I was cleaning them up myself."

Mr Sterling said he's picked up a "truckload" of the stones, but what started as 15-minute clean-ups became 30-minute jobs.

Once he realised he could spend up to an hour cleaning as the number of rocks continued to increase, a disheartened Mr Sterling threw in the towel.

"Our beaches are a huge asset and they've just done up the parks surrounding it," he said.

"Young families and tourists often go down to the parks, but this is unsightly and looks like one hell of a mess.

"It wouldn't be a huge job to fix, the rocks aren't that heavy."

Mr Sterling isn't the only one who's sick of tip-toeing down the beach.

Mary Argall claims rocks were put on the beach between the large rocks in an effort to stop erosion, but now beach-goers are suffering for it.

She said the rocks had been washed out onto the beach at the Basin and were hurting bare feet.

Ms Argall claims she has had children, parents and those who take their glasses off to swim complain because the rocks are hard to see at high tide - she's stood on the stones herself and limped off in pain.

She says the natural rocks are rounded and don't cause the same discomfort.

Mr Sterling is urging Bundaberg Regional Council to remove the rocks so the beach "can be all sand again".

The NewsMail contacted the Bundaberg Regional Council about the issue, however council refused to comment.