Dane Rampe was fined was insulting an umpire and climbing the goalpost last Friday night at the SCG.
AFL

Rampe pays big price for sledge, goalpost climb

by Ben Horne
14th May 2019 7:30 PM
THE AFL has muddied the waters on its response to goalpost gate by handing Sydney Swans captain Dane Rampe a suspended fine of $1000 for his koala-climbing antics at the SCG last Friday night.

And, in a separate incident, Rampe has been fined $10,000 for telling an umpire he talked "like a little girl".

The AFL said that $5000 of that fine will be suspended for the entirety of the star defender's career.

It's a heavier financial penalty than the $7500 fine ($5000 suspended) dished out to Richmond Dustin Martin for imitating illicit drug use earlier this season.

The AFL has made an example out of Rampe as it looks to make a public stand on gender-biased language and call out such behaviour in the sporting landscape.

While the AFL's response to the "little girl" incident was flagged, it was expected Rampe would escape scot-free for his bizarre goalpost climb.

The fact the AFL has gone in half-cocked and decided to sanction him poses further questions about how administrators handled the issue post-match.

 

Dane Rampe at Sydney training before he was hit with fines from the AFL. Picture: Phil Hillyard
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan immediately backed the decision made by umpires to apply common sense and not issue a free-kick to Essendon which would have handed the Bombers the win.

Rampe was initially cleared by the match review committee but now the Swans co-captain has copped a fine five days later.

The fact the AFL has actually taken some action, albeit in the form of a suspended fine, raises fresh questions over how the game can still say the correct decision was made on the night.

afl dane rampe essendon sydney swans
News Corp Australia

