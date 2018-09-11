Menu
IGNITE DANCE STUDIO: Emily Hocking, Jessica Scherer and Jessica Hickey. Mike Knott BUN100918IGNITE2
Dancing trio to hit the world stage on trip of a lifetime

11th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
THREE teenagers will be dancing all the way to America after proving they have the moves to cut it with the world's best.

Emily Hocking, Jessica Scherer and Jessica Hickey from Bundaberg's Ignite dance studio auditioned to attend the World Class Dance Tour more than 12 months ago and were thrilled to discover they were all accepted and will perform a routine they choreographed themselves as a trio.

The 12-day dance tour takes in New York City and Orlando and includes classes with some of the world's best choreographers and a performance in front of an international audience at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World.

They'll also experience dance seminars, stay on Broadway in NYC and attend Broadway shows, have the opportunity to meet other passionate dancers and create lifelong friends and be shown how to make a successful career in dance.

In the lead up to the tour a professional dancer from Melbourne visited Ignite Dance studio in Bundaberg and trained with the girls to teach them three other group routines as well.

Since then the girls and have been rehearsing weekly through videolinks.

While in New York the girls will pick classes at the Steps on Broadway and Broadway Dance Centre, giving them the opportunity to try new dance styles.

It's amazing opportunity for three students and the girl's teacher Melinda Scherer is extremely proud of them and their commitment and dedication to their passion for dance. The girls leave for America on Sunday.

