Dancing Queen returns to Bundaberg to bring musical alive

BUNDABERG dancer Leisa Petersen’s passion for dance and entertainment has seen her study at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York and institutes in Sydney.

And now she’s back home and stepping up to the role of choreographer, alongside Robyn Kent, for the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre’s upcoming production of Mamma Mia.

Choreographer Leisa Petersen on stage at the Playhouse Theatre.

Having danced in the sellout Playhouse Theatre production of Mary Poppins, Ms Petersen said she was excited to be a part of the show in a new capacity.

She said choreographing dances for a musical was vastly different to that of a set dance piece, as you needed to consider the singing, blocking, props and set.

While there will be some common aspects to the dance one would expect when seeing Mamma Mia, that won’t stop Ms Petersen adding her own flare to the iconic show.

With no shortage of talent and skills across all genres on stage, Ms Petersen said it was the entertaining aspect of dance which kept her coming back to the spotlight.

“Giving people a show” and an “escape from reality” she said was one of the many joys she gets from performing.

Ms Petersen said they started rehearsals on Sunday for the Playhouse’s opening production for the year and with a cast of about 40, she said there was going to be a lot of energy and fun throughout the show.

“I hope (the audience) think it’s good,” she said.

“The bar is set high for 2020.”

One of the numbers in the show Ms Petersen said people should keep an eye out for is Under Attack.

Mamma Mia director Rebecca Hutchins said having Ms Petersen back in Bundaberg was fantastic.

Collaborating with Ms Kent as the choreography team for the show, Ms Hutchins said they will have a great combination of experience and talent when it comes to expressing the narrative and character’s motivation through dance.

While there are a dozen shows slugged for the show, Ms Hutchins encouraged musical fans to get in early after the mad rush which saw Mary Poppins sold out within 48 hours.

Opening night is on March 20, visit http://www.theplayhousetheatre.org.au/ for more details.