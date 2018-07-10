Dancing a pathway forward

BUNDABERG youngsters are one pirouette closer to becoming a prima ballerina with Encore Dance Studio named as an Angelina Ballerina Academy.

The academy gets its name from popular television show Angelina Ballerina, which is about a remarkable little mouse who strives to become a prima ballerina.

The classes are only taught through an international network of top quality dance studios.

Encore student Ebony Cross. Mike Knott BUN100718ENCORE2

Studio owner Penny Curd said she was excited about the new path her studio was about to take, and the program was open to both boys and girls.

"I was extremely happy to receive our approval for this exciting new chapter,” she said.

"I have heard fantastic things about this program and really looking forward to implementing it.

"The studio prides itself on introducing children to dance in a fun and caring way, with children able to start classes from three years old.”

Classes numbers are limited with enrolments now open.

Parents can find out more information by emailing

penny@encoredancestudio.com.au or phoning 0414 636 104.