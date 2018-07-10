Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Encore student Ebony Cross.
Encore student Ebony Cross. Mike Knott BUN100718ENCORE3
News

Dancing a pathway forward

Emma Reid
by
10th Jul 2018 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG youngsters are one pirouette closer to becoming a prima ballerina with Encore Dance Studio named as an Angelina Ballerina Academy.

The academy gets its name from popular television show Angelina Ballerina, which is about a remarkable little mouse who strives to become a prima ballerina.

The classes are only taught through an international network of top quality dance studios.

Encore student Ebony Cross.
Encore student Ebony Cross. Mike Knott BUN100718ENCORE2

Studio owner Penny Curd said she was excited about the new path her studio was about to take, and the program was open to both boys and girls.

"I was extremely happy to receive our approval for this exciting new chapter,” she said.

"I have heard fantastic things about this program and really looking forward to implementing it.

"The studio prides itself on introducing children to dance in a fun and caring way, with children able to start classes from three years old.”

Classes numbers are limited with enrolments now open.

Parents can find out more information by emailing

penny@encoredancestudio.com.au or phoning 0414 636 104.

angelina ballerina bundaberg encore dance studio penny curd
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    NAIDOC: Spotlight on strong First Nations women

    premium_icon NAIDOC: Spotlight on strong First Nations women

    News THIS year NAIDOC Week celebrates the strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and the pivotal roles they play in culture and community.

    • 10th Jul 2018 5:49 PM
    Scientists put bite on mozzie

    Scientists put bite on mozzie

    News A step closer to wiping out mozzies

    Break and enters on rise in Bundy

    Break and enters on rise in Bundy

    Crime Residents to be vigilant for any persons acting suspiciously

    Plans for new servo with drive-through

    premium_icon Plans for new servo with drive-through

    Council News Development application submitted to Bundy council

    Local Partners