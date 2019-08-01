Dancer's big step as career leaps in new direction

BEE-UTIFUL: Bundy local, Riley Baldwin is excited to have choreographed The Hive, which will debut at QUT's Garden Theatre, on September 27.

BEE-UTIFUL: Bundy local, Riley Baldwin is excited to have choreographed The Hive, which will debut at QUT's Garden Theatre, on September 27. Pointe Shoot Love Photography

RILEY Baldwin is buzzing, ahead of his choreographed show, The Hive.

Born and bred in Bundaberg, Mr Baldwin started his love affair with dancing at the young age of seven.

He relocated to Brisbane aged 15 to commence full-time training and two years later, he was accepted into the New Zealand School of Dance.

But the talented performer has now kicked off his dancing shoes, moving into the new and exciting role of artistic director, at RB Corp. Instruction.

The dance company's first original project, entitled The Hive has been choreographed by Mr Baldwin and will debut at QUT's Garden Theatre, on September 27.

Set to stun audience members, the performance will portray how with the sweet, comes sour, featuring a flight of bumblebees and crowning of a Queen.

Mr Baldwin said he was passionate about teaching the art of dance.

He said his new role enabled him to develop his creative esteem, through this platform.

"The cast consists of 53 dancers between the ages of nine and 19, from over 20 dance schools, spanning from Biloela to just over the border into New South Wales,” he said.

"This count also includes four local Bundaberg dancers and even three from Hervey Bay.”

Tickets to the hour-long performance are $35.

For more information, visit rbcorpinstruction.com or to purchase tickets to the 2019 season, visit gardentheatre. qut.edu.au/whats-on/2019/hive.php.