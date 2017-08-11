Dance with Home and Away stars in Bundy

STAR POWER: Home and Away's Sophie Dillman will be at the ball, along with co-star Jackson Heywood.

BUNDY soapy fans can dance the night away with two of Home and Away's hottest stars.

Jackson Heywood, who plays Brody, and Sophie Dillman, who plays Ziggy, will land in Bundy straight from Summer Bay for the annual Ability Ball.

The event is held by Community Lifestyle Support, an organisation that provides support to hundreds of people with a disability from around the region.

Organiser Trevor Sands said a sell-out Ability Ball had just been held at the Fraser Coast and he couldn't wait for Bundy's ball on September 16.

"For what you get it's the cheapest ball you'll ever go to,” he said.

"We try to keep it very affordable.

"Our aim when we first started was to make it affordable for the community.”

For the past three years, Home and Away stars have attended the event.

"They absolutely love the region,” Mr Sands said.

The $75 ticket price includes a two-course dinner from Across the Waves and live entertainment from Australia's Favourite Sons who'll belt out tunes from INXS, Jimmy Barnes and AC/DC.

Two people will also be named king and queen of the ball at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

"It will sell out,” Mr Sands said.

To buy tickets, head to www.communitylsinc.com.au or www.tribooking.com.