Dance star arrives in Bundaberg for show

STAR POWER: The Dream Dance Company will present Enter the Vortex tonight.

MARKO Panzic, choreographer to the stars, is in Bundaberg.

Panzic rose to fame as a top 20 finalist in the first series of So You Think You Can Dance.

He returned for the show's second, third and fourth series as a featured choreographer.

The talented Panzic has worked with is a who's who of contemporary dance and music.

Names include Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin, Kylie Minogue, Jason Derulo, Ricki-Lee, Jessica Mauboy, Danni Minogue, will.i.am, Geri Halliwell, DJ Havana Brown and Kelly Rowland.

Panzic is in Bundy with the Dream Dance Company to present their show, Enter the Vortex.

Yesterday Panzic was working with students at the Encore Dance Studio before tonight's one-off performance at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

The contemporary production was created and choreographed by Sarah Boulter is directed by Panzic.

The cast of 16 elite dance artists includes home-grown Bundaberg talent Alice Robinson.

Panzic said it was be a high-energy, powerful and emotional production fusing styles and "blurring the lines of dance”.

He said it would be an experience that left viewers "exhilarated and inspired”.

Critics have said Enter The Vortex delivers much more than a dance show.

"This is a multi-sensory, contemporary experience of the highest production quality that will appeal to dance fans and non-fans alike,” Heather Clements of Dancelife said.

"...the sheer pace, physicality and stamina this show asks of the dancers is to be appreciated.”

Doors open at 7pm.

For more information, visit the website www.the dreamdancecompany.com.