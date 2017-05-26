26°
News

Dance star arrives in Bundaberg for show

26th May 2017 5:00 AM
STAR POWER: The Dream Dance Company will present Enter the Vortex tonight.
STAR POWER: The Dream Dance Company will present Enter the Vortex tonight. Mike Knott BUN250517MARKO6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARKO Panzic, choreographer to the stars, is in Bundaberg.

Panzic rose to fame as a top 20 finalist in the first series of So You Think You Can Dance.

He returned for the show's second, third and fourth series as a featured choreographer.

The talented Panzic has worked with is a who's who of contemporary dance and music.

Names include Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin, Kylie Minogue, Jason Derulo, Ricki-Lee, Jessica Mauboy, Danni Minogue, will.i.am, Geri Halliwell, DJ Havana Brown and Kelly Rowland.

Panzic is in Bundy with the Dream Dance Company to present their show, Enter the Vortex.

Yesterday Panzic was working with students at the Encore Dance Studio before tonight's one-off performance at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

The contemporary production was created and choreographed by Sarah Boulter is directed by Panzic.

The cast of 16 elite dance artists includes home-grown Bundaberg talent Alice Robinson.

Panzic said it was be a high-energy, powerful and emotional production fusing styles and "blurring the lines of dance”.

He said it would be an experience that left viewers "exhilarated and inspired”.

Critics have said Enter The Vortex delivers much more than a dance show.

"This is a multi-sensory, contemporary experience of the highest production quality that will appeal to dance fans and non-fans alike,” Heather Clements of Dancelife said.

"...the sheer pace, physicality and stamina this show asks of the dancers is to be appreciated.”

Doors open at 7pm.

For more information, visit the website www.the dreamdancecompany.com.

Bundaberg News Mail

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Nude art: Larine helping mums feel proud of bodies

Nude art: Larine helping mums feel proud of bodies

A BUNDABERG woman is helping new mums embrace their bodies - by drawing them in the nude.

LETTERS: Government will undo our schools' hard work

FUNDING FAIL: The Federal Government's school funding plan is clearly not sector-blind, clearly not needs-based and clearly not Gonski, says a reader.

Gonski 2.0 fails to make the grade

Vape store 'raided by health department'

NEW SIGNS: Shane Kerrigan has changed his signage to comply with health department regulations at his e-cigarette shop, iVape, on Bourbong St.

Business owner says it's a little bit ironic

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

Local Partners

Celebration planned for National Reconciliation Week

COUNCIL is partnering with the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust to celebrate National Reconciliation Week from 27 May to 3 June.

Woman taken to hospital after rolling car

Ambulance crews raced to Lowmead last night.

State ambulance wrap up

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

What's on around the pubs and clubs

Bundaberg gig guide this weekend

Justin Standley croons into town for concert

BIG O: Justin Standley

Relay for Life in Bundaberg

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

CRANE driver Pete Morgan has been bowled over by the support he has received since making his TV debut on MasterChef.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

PICTURE YOURSELF IN THIS DYNAMIC SETTING

6a Lathouras Court, Bundaberg South 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Quietly tucked away in a leafy seclusion in Glenforest, you will feel you are positioned in the country with a picturesque maintained bush back drop and wild life...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $205,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Approvals still needed, but key dates identified and work rolling on

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!