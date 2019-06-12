Dance program has all the right moves for region's youth

STRIKING A POSE: It is all about having fun learning new dance moves and skills at Dance Unlimited. Pictured, back from left, Shania Wood, Jessica Gordon, Ebony Braysher, Kristi-Rose OBrien, Jessikah Nisbet, Yvette Sturmanis, Tania Adams, Jessica Jonson, Martina Cross, Jillian Bache. Front, from left, Mason Embrey, Carol-Anne Flett, Renee Caldwell, Mikayla Wood and Jemma Hatz.

THERE'S a new rhythm in town and it's got Bundaberg teens getting footloose.

The new program supports young people with disabilities to express themselves through dance, while building mobility skills.

Dance Unlimited is a free program for local teens with disabilities run by CPL - Choice, Passion, Life and the Coca-Cola Australia Foundation.

CPL's screech facilitator Martina Cross said the program had a wealth of social and physical benefits to help improve their mobility.

"Some of the skills kids will pick up are potential improvements in gross motor skills and balance, motor planning and coordination, group and social skills - as well as some great dance moves,” Martina said.

One of the first-time participants is Matthew Walk, a 13-year-old local with Down Syndrome. Matthew's mum, Wendy, said Matthew was having a ball. "Bundaberg has been looking for something like this,” she said.

"Matthew absolutely loves music and having a dance, but with his disability it can take him a bit longer to learn things like songs or dance moves.

"That's why Screech is a fantastic program, because it gives him the chance to learn at his own pace.

"It really brings out his confidence. I am already asking what Matthew can do next with Screech.”

One of Saturday's participants, Mikayla Woods said she enjoyed getting to dance and be a part of the program.

"I enjoy creating stuff that shows pure stories and I enjoy showing emotions,” she said.

If you would like to take part in this initiative, visit the Bundaberg Special School on Saturday at 10am.

For more about CPL head to www.cpl.org.au/.