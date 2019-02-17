Dance class inclusive of all abilities

POSITIVE MOVE: Teachers of the all abilities dance classes Alana Cox, Dani McLachlan and Courtney Pratt, of LA Dance Academy.

PEOPLE of all abilities can now put on their dancing shoes thanks to a new dance class.

Bundaberg's LA Dance Academy recently began All Abilities Classes and is encouraging carers and parents to join in.

Teacher and principal Dani McLachlan said it was something the club had considered for a while.

"We weren't sure where to go to get it started,” Ms McLachlan said.

She said the classes brought something different to the area.

"There was nothing like it in Bundaberg before for people with disabilities,” she said.

"It's awesome to be able to bring something like this, it's another opportunity for people to get out.

"We're very family oriented and we just have a ball when we're dancing.”

The first lesson had only two students, but Ms McLachlan said there had been more phone calls from interested students.

"They loved it,” she said.

"We did the Nutbush and the YMCA. They loved singing along to the songs while dancing.

"We're looking to bring in a bit of ballet and jazz as well.

"Come along and try. Everyone can dance. Dancing makes life better.”

Call 0432 909 251.