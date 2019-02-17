Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POSITIVE MOVE: Teachers of the all abilities dance classes Alana Cox, Dani McLachlan and Courtney Pratt, of LA Dance Academy.
POSITIVE MOVE: Teachers of the all abilities dance classes Alana Cox, Dani McLachlan and Courtney Pratt, of LA Dance Academy. Contributed
News

Dance class inclusive of all abilities

by Geordi Offord
17th Feb 2019 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE of all abilities can now put on their dancing shoes thanks to a new dance class.

Bundaberg's LA Dance Academy recently began All Abilities Classes and is encouraging carers and parents to join in.

Teacher and principal Dani McLachlan said it was something the club had considered for a while.

"We weren't sure where to go to get it started,” Ms McLachlan said.

She said the classes brought something different to the area.

"There was nothing like it in Bundaberg before for people with disabilities,” she said.

"It's awesome to be able to bring something like this, it's another opportunity for people to get out.

"We're very family oriented and we just have a ball when we're dancing.”

The first lesson had only two students, but Ms McLachlan said there had been more phone calls from interested students.

"They loved it,” she said.

"We did the Nutbush and the YMCA. They loved singing along to the songs while dancing.

"We're looking to bring in a bit of ballet and jazz as well.

"Come along and try. Everyone can dance. Dancing makes life better.”

Call 0432 909 251.

all abilities bundaberg dancing la dance academy music
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hot week ahead for Bundaberg as Cyclone Oma looms

    premium_icon Hot week ahead for Bundaberg as Cyclone Oma looms

    News AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma continues west, there is a chance she will impact the east coast of Queensland.

    • 17th Feb 2019 2:58 PM
    Meninga calls for Australia to change national anthem

    premium_icon Meninga calls for Australia to change national anthem

    Opinion 'We do need a change to be more contemporary'

    Sister city set to bring agricultural boost for Bundy

    premium_icon Sister city set to bring agricultural boost for Bundy

    News Sister city to give Bundy an agricultural boost.