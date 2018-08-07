Menu
Dannii Minogue, who is an ambassador for L'Oreal Professionnel, is the host of Seven’s new reality series, Dance Boss. Picture: Supplied
TV

‘Worst show’: Viewers slam Dance Boss

by Staff writer
7th Aug 2018 9:30 AM

SEVEN'S new dance reality series Dance Boss has been branded the worst show on TV, as Twitter users called it "cringey" and "wrong".

Dance Boss premiered on Seven last night, hosted by Dannii Minogue who was also executive producer.

But social media users were less than impressed, giving the series - which features former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson and dancer Adam Garcia as judges - absolutely brutal reviews on social media.

 

 

Dance Boss had been heavily promoted by Seven, to the point where it was compared to major sporting events such as the Ashes.

Ratings for the first episode of Dance Boss have yet to be revealed.

Speaking before the show premiered, Minogue said she was "confident" in the format.

"I feel confident in the choices that I've made; whatever happens will happen on the night," Minogue told News Corp Australia.

"We're making a show that no one else is making; it's about dance and having fun."

 

Dannii Minogue will host Dance Boss in 2018 for Channel Seven. Picture: Supplied/Channel 7
The contest-style show for amateur dancers features a prize of $100,000 for the winner.

Minogue also described it as "not X Factor, promising a contract, then you becoming a recording star".

"This is being on stage with your mates and having the best time ever," she said.

"It's not a show that's saying: 'You're going on tour with Janet Jackson as her back up dancer."

    Local Partners